Everett William Demeritt

Everett W. Demeritt, 85, of Craftsbury, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, with family by his side at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Wolcott, son of the late Harry W. and Gladys Clark Demeritt. Everett attended school in North Wolcott and Craftsbury Academy. He graduated from high school on June 14, 1956. That day, he sawed lumber at two different sawmills before graduation that night. This was a very special day for him.
Drafted into the U.S. Army, he served in the 1st Cavalry Division, stationed in Korea from 1960 through 1961. He was a sergeant when discharged. Upon returning home, he worked on Jay Peak as the resort was being built.
On Nov. 30, 1968, he married Shirley Anna Deuso from Montgomery. They married in the Methodist Church in Montgomery Village.
Always an avid reader of history, collector of many books, magazines, and operator’s manuals of numerous tools, machines, equipment and vehicles, he acquired many tools throughout his lifetime, prized possessions, and was always willing to let anyone use them.
A husband, father, sawmill operator, logger, carpenter, woodcarver, truck driver, farmer and sugarmaker, he would say, “Learn all you can learn about anything you can learn about.”
He was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 21, 2001. This was the beginning of a very special journey in his life, having served as the branch historian for many years.
An active member of the VFW Post 9653 in Morrisville and the American Legion Post 7 in Hardwick, he was also very active in working with the committee of fellow veterans to plan out and set war memorials in numerous towns over the past 20 years. A mission very near and dear to his heart, he felt it to be his duty to those who served their country. His family, friends, the farm and love of country were the most important things in his life.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; sister, Doreen D. Horton; sister-in-law, Diane Demeritt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Barbara St. Cyr, and Anthony Washburn and wife, Lynn; three children, Cora D. Chiaravalle and husband, Francis of Richford, Charles W. Demeritt and wife, Michelle, and Duff Everett H. Demeritt and Cori Sanders Demeritt, all of Craftsbury; two prior sons-in-law, Daniel S. Lloyd and Allen Cusson; seven grandchildren, Benjamin E. Lloyd and his fiancé, Tonya Gilcris, and children Kyleke and Mahkia, Evan W. Lloyd, Alyson B. Cusson, Triston M. Demeritt, Tegan W. Demeritt, Isaiah H. Demeritt and Ember Rose Demeritt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harry W. and Gladys Clark Demeritt, Charles Kinney Deuso and Bernice Francis Deuso; brother, Cedric W. Demeritt; stepson, Arnold W. Deuso; nephew, Mark A. Washburn; and brothers-in-law, Paul W. Horton, Robert Deuso, Wendell Deuso and Myles Deuso.
Many thanks to Hardwick Rescue, NEMS Ambulance Service, Copley Hospital, The VA Hospital in White River and Orleans/Essex VNA and Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morrisville VFW Post 9653 and American Legion Post #7 Hardwick.
Visiting hours are Friday, Nov. 5, 7-9 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch Funeral Home on Craftsbury Common. A funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Church on the Common in Craftsbury. Burial to follow at the Branch Cemetery.
Those planning to attend are thanked in advance for wearing a mask at the services.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
