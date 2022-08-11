Everett E. Boyce

Everett Elmer Boyce, 89, formerly of Hyde Park, died peacefully, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
He was born March 31, 1933, in Hyde Park, the son of the late Elmer and Stella Olita (Hood) Boyce. He attended Hyde Park public schools.
In his earlier years, Everett worked for Atlas Plywood, the Department of Unemployment and, for more than 25 years, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator on road construction projects for Pike Industries.
He was a past member of the Hyde Park Fire Department. He enjoyed car shows and animals, especially his two pet dogs, Lily and Lacey. Everett’s favorite past time was checking out auctions with his close friend, Jerry Upton.
Survivors include his children, Albert (Judith) Boyce and Lori (Roger) Lathrop, all of Hyde Park, Sarah (Tim) Shedd of Creedmoor, N.C., and Holly (Robert) Desnoyers of Mechanicsville, N.Y.; stepchildren, Darlene (Merl) Grabowski of Newport, Paul (Brandy) McAllister of Hardwick, Patricia Hammond of St. Johnsbury, Rhoda (Peter) Vis of Johnson, Jody (Jeremy) Martin of Morrisville, and Renee (Kyle) Hill of Barre; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Timothy Boyce; and all of his siblings, William Boyce, Winona Boivin, Myrtle “Tillie” Laraway and Juanita Zello.
Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
