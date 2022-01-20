Evelyn Mary Tilton

Evelyn Mary (Burnor) Tilton, 94, of Waterville, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn was born in Cambridge on July 17, 1927, to Maurice and Mildred (Griffin) Burnor. She was the second eldest of four siblings, including Pat Tucker of Westford, and Darwin Burnor and Maxine Washburn, who are both deceased.
She married the love of her life, Amos Tilton, on Christmas Day in 1954, and moved to their farm and lifelong home in Waterville on Jan. 4, 1955. Together, they raised six boys.
Evelyn was a hard worker and loved being outdoors — gardening, foraging for berries, rides on the 4-wheeler with Amos and walks to the top of the most beautiful hill one could live on. Most of all, she loved her family, always putting them before herself.
Her legacy includes her adoring husband of 67 years, Amos; sons, Arthur and wife, Lucille, Blane (deceased), Aaron and wife, Sue, Carey and wife, Cindy, Johnny and wife, Kim, and Donny and wife, Andrea. She enjoyed her 11 grandchildren: Jeffrey, Tyler, Isaac, Alicia, Annah (deceased), Caleb, Dustin, Jessica, Jeremy, Kyle and Jenny; and her eight great-grandchildren, Paige, Collin, Austin, Mason, Callie, Charlotte, Devani and Jaxon.
Evelyn will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Donald Miller, Evelyn’s longtime primary care physician.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home, Fairfax Chapel. Burial will be held in the spring in the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville, with time and date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661. Visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.
