Evelyn M. Perry

Evelyn May Isham Perry, 74, of Hardwick died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Craftsbury July 15, 1945, one of 14 children of Pauline (Wells) and Rupert L. Isham Sr., and attended Craftsbury public schools.
On June 23, 1979, she married Melvin Louis Perry Sr. in Hardwick, and she had lived there ever since.
Evelyn was a homemaker. She stayed at home to care for her family and help her husband, Melvin, with his cedar tree business.
Evelyn loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, scratch-off and lottery tickets, collecting purses and jewelry, watching game shows on television and especially watching her grandsons Dylan and Owen play baseball via HCTV. She also liked to park at the red light in down town Hardwick to visit and watch traffic.
Survivors include four children, Jeffrey L. Perry Sr. and his wife Sara of Wheelock, and Melvin L. Perry Jr., Tammy Benway, and Benny Perry and his wife Shyanne Thompson, all of Hardwick; two stepchildren, Ralph Perry and his wife Alice of Stowe and Deborah Allen and her husband Stanley of Greensboro Bend; nine grandchildren, Freddy, Owen and Chase Benway, Dylan, Kassidy and Nataliah Perry, all of Hardwick, Kyle Perry of Stannard, Jeffrey Perry Jr. of Greensboro and Katelyn Tuliper of Rutland; four step-grandchildren, Jamin Perry of Hardwick, Ethan Perry of Derby, Amanda Allen of East Hardwick and Shawn Allen of Hardwick; four great-grandchildren, Beau and Paxton Perry of Stannard and Jakobe Watson and Keanna Carr of Rutland; five siblings, Rose Richardson and Bertha Johnson, both of Woodbury, Sally Gonyaw of Greensboro Bend, Austin Isham of Waterbury and John Isham of Hardwick; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her husband died earlier, as eight siblings, Rupert L “Bill” Isham Jr., Mary Mercier, Shirley Hall, Eleanor Papineau and four babies.
All services and celebrations of her life will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick is assisting the family.