Eugene A. Marckres

Eugene Arthur Marckres, 78, of Craftsbury died April 13, 2020.
He was born in Hardwick Oct. 2, 1941, son of Earl and Veda (Chase) Marckres.
On April 11, 1964, he married the love of his life. Dorothy (Griggs) Marckres. who survives him.
Eugene graduated in 1961 from Craftsbury Academy, where he later worked as a custodian for 33 years until his retirement.
He was a member of the Craftsbury Fire Department for 51 years, and was the assistant chief. He had also been a night watchman at Sterling College.
He enjoyed carpentry work, mowing lawns, and anything that involved being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Marckres of Craftsbury; his children, Jeffrey Marckres of Hardwick, Steve Marckres and wife Julie of Craftsbury, and Cindy Houghton and husband Brad Jr. of Groton; his grandchildren, Joann Marckres and her partner Travis O’Hara, Kelly and Jason Allen, Haley and Greg Caplan, Codey and Chelcie Marckres, Andrew Marckres and partner Kassity Hale, Olivia, Veronica, Gabby and Madalyn Houghton; and his great-grandchildren Alex Appleby and Ryder and Jaxon Marckres.
His half-sister Evelyn Marckres died earlier, as did his parents.
A graveside service will be held Saturday May 30, at 11 a.m. at Craftsbury Village Cemetery with the Rev. Kim Larose officiating.
Donations in Eugene’s memory would be appreciated to the Craftsbury Fire Department, in care of Eric Britton, P.O. Box 55, Craftsbury, VT 05826.
Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home in Craftsbury Common is assisting the family. To send online condolences: curtis-britch.com.