Ethel M. Cross

Ethel Mae Cross, 86, of Hardwick, died peacefully, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Alberta and Harold Patten Jr.
She was born May 5, 1935, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Henry and Laura (Colbeth) Dodge. She attended Hardwick Academy.
In her earlier years, Ethel was employed by Hardwick Knitwear, LeRiche egg plant and Moriarty knitters. She retired in the mid 1960s due to failing health. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with friends.
Survivors include three children, Claude H. Cross of Wolcott, Alberta Patten and her husband, Harold Patten Jr., and Penny Gonyaw and her husband, Robert, all of Hardwick; two sisters, Dale Tatro of White River Junction, and Rosie Cleveland of Hardwick; six grandchildren, Harold and Dana Patten, Shelby Cross, Wendy Cross, Bobby Sholan and Holly Dubuque; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ethel was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shyanne Gonyaw; and six siblings, Lawrence, Percy, Edward Dodge Jr., Harold Dodge, Irene DeCell and Josephine Damreau.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 2021, in the Main Street Cemetery in Hardwick, with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Due to COVID 19, please bring a mask and use social distancing.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
