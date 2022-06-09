Erwin L. Griswold

Graveside services with military honors for Erwin Lloyd Griswold, 93, formerly of Morristown, who died April 26, 2021, in California, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the family lot in the Mountain View Cemetery at Morristown Corners.
He served his country in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean Conflict.
The Griswold family will receive friends for a time of visitation and fellowship immediately following at the VFW Post #9652 in Morristown.
Local arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
