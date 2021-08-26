Erwin L. Griswold, 93, of Escondido, Calif., died. in April 2021 at the Woodland Gardens Residential Care facility.
He was born in Morrisville on Aug. 22, 1927, to Percy L. and Erva L. Griswold. He was a graduate of Peoples Academy, Class of 1945, and shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following training as a radar technician he was assigned to duty in the Pacific Ocean where he spent the duration of his enlistment aboard three different ships. One of these was stationed to secure the area where atom bomb testing was underway. While there he witnessed three atom bomb explosions.
Upon his discharge from the Navy on Aug. 11, 1948, he joined the U. S. Air Force where he continued his involvement in radar technology. He was assigned to three successive higher technical schools and graduated top of his class each time, earning him commendation letters from the Air Force.
After his military service he entered the University of Vermont College of Engineering. Following graduation, he moved to California where he married Dorothy Shafer, and together they made their home in Tustin, Calif., where he also began his engineering career in space technology.
For many years Erwin was very interested in family genealogy, as was evidenced by his numerous trips throughout the United States, including to the library of the Mormon Church in Utah. His research led to the Griswold family genealogy published volume of the Griswold and Laber families going back many, many years.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Karen; his sister Phyllis; and three brothers, Raymond, Gerald and Harold.
Erwin is survived by his son, Roger and wife, Sue, and their daughter Rachel; former wife, Dorothy; brother Paul, (Mary); sister, Mary Hamel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.