Ernest L. Messier

Ernest Messier, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime resident of Littleton, N.H., died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Ernie, as he was known to most, was born Jan. 3, 1948, to James and Eula (Quimby) Messier of Johnson and attended Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park before enlisting in the U.S. Army.
Earning the rank of Specialist 4, Ernie was assigned to Fort Lewis, Wash., to the 525th Replacement Company. In 1969, Ernie was sent to Boise, Idaho, to the National Boy Scout Jamboree to set the kitchen and dining tent as well as a tent for the Idaho National Guard Medics to use while providing first aid for the jamboree. His last 18 months, he served at Camp Ames in South Korea for the 110th MP Company.
While stationed in Korea, he met the love of his life, Lee (Yi Hui An). They were married in Korea in a Korean ceremony. After Ernie returned home, they were married again in an American ceremony on Jan. 29, 1972.
Ernie held various careers throughout his life including chef, caterer, sales, plumber and heating system installation.
He had been a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 in Littleton for over 40 years, where he was the youth activities chairperson, a member of the house committee, and took part in its honor guard as the post bugler. He was known for his Friday night dinners that he prepared.
He had also been a leader in Boy Scouts, locally and regionally, for 40 years, where he acted in roles of assistant scoutmaster and unit commissioner. He was honored with the District Award of Merit. His relationship with Scouts blended caring, concern and good humor with high standards and expectations.
Ernie was predeceased by his wife, Lee; his parents; and siblings, Dolly Peters of Johnson, Pauline McElroy of St. Johnsbury, and Florence Cannon of Northfield.
He is survived by his son, Robert Messier and his wife, Sherrie, and their daughters, Katelyn and Hailey of Brunswick, Maine; and his siblings, Nellie Irish of Rutland, Valencia McManus of Hyde Park, Paul Messier of Barre, Wayne Messier and his wife, Sharon of Morrisville and Larry Messier of Johnson.
His family has organized a memorial service to honor Ernie’s life that will be held at the VFW in Littleton, N.H., on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. A private burial will be scheduled in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Howard Shawney VFW Post 816, 600 Cottage St., Littleton NH 03561.
