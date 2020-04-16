Ernest Condon, 89, a longtime resident of Hardwick, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born in Burlington Aug. 4, 1930, son of Clifford and Lorena (Symonds) Condon. He attended school at Elmore Pleasant Valley, and in Woodbury and Hardwick, and received his GED in the Army.
As a teenager, a memorable event for Ernest was traveling to the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to help his uncle and namesake, Ernest Condon (a career Army veteran trained in refrigeration), set up trailers for returning servicemen from World War II.
Ernest enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War and again from 1960 to 1963 in Germany during the Berlin Wall crisis. He was honorably discharged as staff sergeant specialist.
He worked as a driller for Fairbanks Morse Co. in St. Johnsbury both before his 1960 Army enlistment and after his return in 1963. In the mid-1960s, he worked on power lines locally and also in Indiana and Colorado.
Ernest also worked at George Slayton’s Garage in Hardwick and at the Atlas Plywood Co. in Morrisville, making furniture. In about 1970, he began his 14-year employment at Rowell Brothers Ford in Hardwick.
Ernest was also a representative for Gehl farm equipment, traveling to New York state to pick up new Ford tractors and other equipment, including four-wheel-drive tractors.
Survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents died earlier, as did three sisters, Frances Choquette, Ruth Clark and Lillian Farr.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick. Arrangements are in the care of des Groseilliers Funeral Home. To share memories and condolences: dgfunerals.com.