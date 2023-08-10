Eric W. Hutchinson

Eric W. Hutchinson

Eric Wade Hutchinson, 55, of St. Albans, died peacefully in the emergency room at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, with his family by his side.

For more than 38 years he battled cancer and then heart disease with more bravery, determination and love for life than most could even imagine. He defied the odds and always did it on his own terms.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.