Eric S. Nichols, 59, of Morrisville, died peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home with his family.
Eric, born on Dec. 15, 1961, fought a three-and-a-half year battle with cancer wearing a cape that exceeded the powers of all of the superheroes combined, always saying “nobody likes a quitter.”
Eric was an avid outdoorsman who took pride in everything he accomplished. While he was definitely a hard worker, he always made time for things he enjoyed, such as hunting, family vacations, trips to New York, NASCAR, visiting with friends and family, and his true passion, maple sugaring. His motto was “work hard, play harder.”
A loving son, brother, father, uncle, grampie, partner and friend to many, he will be deeply missed but always remembered during his short journey of life.
Please join us at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Lamoille Valley Church of the the Nazarene in Johnson for a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
