Emily May Kulik

Emily May “MayMay” Kulik, 33, who lived in Johnson and Morristown for most of her life, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
May was born March 10, 1989, in Coudersport, Pa., but lived in Vermont since the age of 3.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Baker; father, Theodore Kulik; sister, Anna Kulik; brother, Victor Kulik; and her two nieces, Ella and Kaia. Along with immediate family she leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins as well as an incredible network of friends from all walks of life.
May had a vibrant personality and was uniquely passionate in whatever way she chose to display it. She was perceptive, loving and loyal with a perfect balance of humor and wit, making her a loved character everywhere she went.
There will be a celebration of her life, for friends and family, held this summer, date to be announced.
