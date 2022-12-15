Elwin Deforest Hill

Elwin Hill, 84, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center. Elwin was born to Karl and Ruth Hill on Oct. 13, 1938, in Morrisville.
The military was a large part of Elwin’s life, as he spent eight years in the U.S. Air Force and 12 years in the U.S. Army. After his military service Elwin spent 41 years as a handyman. He enjoyed hunting and playing guitar and will be deeply missed by his family.
Elwin is survived by his wife, Sin Young of Hyde Park; his children, Craig, Regan and Sherry, all of New Hampshire; and his brothers, Elroy (wife Reba) and Ethan (wife Donna).
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Edwin, Erwin, Ervin and Elwood; and his sister, Ellen.
A graveside service will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elwin’s memory may be made to the VFW Post 9653, 28 VFW Street, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Online condolences and memories may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
