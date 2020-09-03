Elvira (Friedrich) Loyola, 90, of Morrisville, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born on March 13, 1930, in Andrejewka, Bessarabien, now known as the Ukraine. She lived on a farm with her parents and siblings until the beginning of World War II. In 1940 the family was forced to relocate to Germany. They traveled across Bessarabien and Czechoslovakia to Poland where they settled for three years.
While in Poland she attended boarding school and was introduced to the English language. As the war raged on they fled Poland and continued westward, finally settling in Lochgau, Germany.
She pursued her dream of attending secretarial school, taking her first job with the American consulate. In 1958 she seized an opportunity to spend a year abroad in the United States, working as a nanny in New York City.
While enrolled in night school to perfect her English, she met and fell in love with Rudy Loyola, a self-employed barber from Manhattan. They married in 1960 and had four children.
Elvira loved the city but Rudy was drawn to the country. In 1969, while visiting her family in Germany with her four young children, Rudy sold the townhouse and moved them to Morrisville. She devoted her life to supporting her husband and raising their four children.
She was a stoic, resilient, independent woman who instilled in her children a sense of high moral standards and taught them the importance of a strong work ethic. She valued education above all and made sure all four of her children went to — and finished — college.
She worked in a clerical position at Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville for 13 years, a job she loved. She spent the little free time she had giving back to the community in her various roles of volunteerism. In the 70s she was an active member in the Newcomers Club and the Women’s Club. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Copley Hospital Auxiliary, where she volunteered in the gift shop for over 30 years.
Elvira is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and a great-grandson: Theresa and husband, Carl Fortune, of Morrisville, their son, Luke Fortune, daughter, Natalie Fortune and her partner, Ben Andres, and their son, Milo; Peter Loyola, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., his son, Gray Loyola, daughter, Caroline and her husband, Will Clark; Mark Loyola and wife, Andrea of Ludwigsburg, Germany, and his son, Dominik Loyola; Andrew and wife, Amy Loyola, of Denver, Colo., and their children, Max, Isabel and Benjamin Loyola.
Elvira was predeceased by her beloved Rudy of 59 years, and her parents, Adolf and Hulda Friedrich, sisters, Lore Reich and Hedi Schafer, and brother, Armin Friedrich, all of Lochgau, Germany.
Elvira loved to spend time traveling to see her family in all parts of the U.S. and Germany. She loved to knit and crochet afghans, hats, mittens and booties, read, do arts and crafts, cook her German goulash and potato salad and bake her “Kuchens” and cookies for her family.
Due to the ongoing pandemic a Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be scheduled in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elvira’s memory may be made to Copley Hospital Auxiliary, 528 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661; VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 28 VFW St., Morrisville, VT 05661, or and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.