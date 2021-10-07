Elmer Redmond Sayers, 74, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, after a long battle with Lewy-Body Dementia. He was quite an amazing man and is remembered fondly by most everyone who knew him.
He was born July 17, 1947, to Elmer and Christel Sayers, the youngest of 18 children. This is a fact he was quite proud of and often told this story to everyone he met in recent years.
He grew up on a farm in Roxbury, and as the youngest child, he learned early in life to be a hard worker. Around age 16 he was ready for a different life in the military, so he convinced his father to sign permission forms to join the U.S. Army.
Off to see the world, he went to boot camp and spent time in Germany where he earned the first of many military certificates when he was inducted as a member of the Border Troopers in 1965. He came back to the U.S. to attend a family wedding where he met and fell in love with a farm girl named Linda. He courted her and they married in 1969, beginning their long happy life together.
Elmer served in the Army for over 25 years as part of the National Guard, where he was awarded several certificates as a platoon leader and member of the National Guard state pistol team. He worked full time in the granite industry, spending over 25 years at Rock of Ages in Barre, and happily retired after working another seven years at Buttura & Gherardi Granite Artisans, also in Barre.
Elmer was a good friend to many people, a respected commander to his military unit and a tough yet fair boss, but he will be remembered most by his family as a wonderful husband and great father. His family has many, many fond memories of camping, fishing, hunting, target shooting, changing the car oil, rambling rides to nowhere special, transporting wedding cakes mom decorated, weddings he officiated, family reunions and neighborly barbecues.
His friends have many great memories too. Elmer was a good guy, doing anything to help someone out. In his later years he loved working in his yard, playing a round of golf with friends, or sitting in the garage having a cigar, sipping whiskey and watching the clouds pass by.
He was predeceased by his wife, Linda.
He is survived by their three children, Paula Lawrence of Hardwick, Greg Sayers of Manchester, N.H., and Eric Sayers of Willis, Texas; his brothers, Ethan Sayers of Barre and James Sayers of Plainfield; two standout nephews who were like sons to him, TJ McDermott and Dwayne Norway, who always made time to visit him and lend a hand with projects around the house; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren whom he adored and loved spending time with.
He lived a good life and will be missed. Rest in peace Elmer. We will catch you on the flip side.
A memorial service and burial for Elmer and Linda will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11a.m. in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Greensboro Bend, followed by a reception at St. Michael’s Church Hall.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
