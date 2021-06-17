Ellen Lane Ranger, 79, of East Hardwick, died peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. Her family is very thankful for the loving hospice care that she received.
She was born March 23, 1942, in Middletown, Conn., the daughter of the late Alfred and Anne (Kopp) Eckersley. Ellen graduated from High School in Cromwell, Conn., Class of 1960.
On July 1, 1961, she married Richard Joseph Ranger in Cromwell. In 1998, they moved to East Hardwick, where they made their home for more than 20 years.
She was a drafter in the manufacturing field. Ellen was a multi-talented artist and designer who brought a sense of fun to her creations. She had myriad interests and put her joy in the world to studying and making things from pergolas to walking sticks to fabric dolls.
She was an active member of the National Society of Dowsers and proud to be a Ranger the Granger in East Hardwick.
Ellen was upbeat. Until the end, she was funny, fearless and ferocious.
Survivors include two siblings, Willa Eckersley and Sally Eckersley, both of Cromwell.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, on May 4, 2012.
As per her wish, arrangements will be private. Please share her vision of a wonderfully interesting world.
Arrangements are in care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
