Ellen Bailey Gallagher of Elmore, Vermont, died April 2, 2023, at the age of 70. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of the late Dr. David Bailey and Marguerite Bailey.

Ellen is survived by her husband Kevin Gallagher of Elmore, sisters Susan Plunkett (and Richard) of Windham, New Hampshire, Judith Bailey of Lowell, Massachusetts, brother David Bailey of Victor, New York, and several nieces and nephews. She graduated from UMass Amherst and received a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University. Ellen worked at the Washington County Mental Health Agency (Children and Family) for 20 years.

