Elizabeth Rooney, 82 of Jeffersonville, died on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Elizabeth was born on March 7, 1940, in Waterville, the daughter of Charles Russell and Isabel (Burns) Russell.
She married the love of her life, Larry Francis Rooney Sr., and they spent their lives together until he died in 2007.
Elizabeth was a seamstress for over 35 years at the Johnson Woolen Mills. In her home life, she loved to spend time in her garden and to watch the birds when the weather allowed it.
Elizabeth loved her family very much, and she always looked forward to the next time she would see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will continue to remember her every day while they are cooking, a skill that has been passed down to them from her. Her witty sense of humor will also be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Bruce) Robbins of Florida, Darwin (Jennifer) Rooney of North Carolina, Larry Francis Jr. of Jeffersonville, Marc Rooney of Hyde Park, Dennis (Robin Johnson) Rooney of Enosburg, and Julie (Scott Johnson) Audet of Wolcott; her siblings, Burr Russell of Sheldon, Charlie Russell Jr. of Enosburg, and Catherine Machia of Jeffersonville; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Charlie Russell and Isabel Burns; husband, Larry Rooney; and siblings, Ruby McNally, Clayton Russell and Louis Russell.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Minor Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.
A committal service will take place the next day on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson starting at 10 a.m.
Minor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (minorfh.com).
