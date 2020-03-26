Elizabeth Foster

Elizabeth “Betty” Foster, 81, of Morrisville died peacefully at The Manor in Morrisville Monday, March 23, 2020.
She was born in Morrisville Feb. 24, 1939, daughter of Harry and Jane Hale Alexander.
From a very early age, Betty was surrounded by children. Whether they were biologically hers or not, it didn’t matter. She loved them and took care of them in whatever way she could, as if they were her own.
In addition to her love of children, Betty very much enjoyed being of assistance to others. She did this through her work for The Manor and Lamoille County Mental Health. She also provided tax and accounting assistance to the family logging business as well as the community.
In her later years, Betty delighted in the opportunity to volunteer for the Lamoille Family Center Holiday Project with her family. Crocheting and crafts were also pastimes she loved.
Survivors include her children, Larry Foster, Bruce Foster Jr. and Thomas Foster and wife Vickie, all of Morrisville, Mark Foster and wife Darcie, and Mary Compagna, all of Hyde Park, and Elaine Audet and husband Maurice of Johnson; her siblings, Donald Alexander of Burlington, Elaine Alexander of North Hyde Park and Deborah Alexander of Hyde Park; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her parents died earlier, as did her brothers Harold, Dennis and Kenneth Alexander; her sisters Dorothy Godin and Rachel Laflin; a son, Kevin Mason; a great-grandson, Hunter; a son-in-law, André Compagna; and her beloved cat Smokey.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Plains Cemetery, Morrisville (off Needle Eye Road), and will be announced.
