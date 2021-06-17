Elizabeth “Betty” W. Hart

Elizabeth “Betty” Wiley Hart died peacefully into the arms of her creator on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Kings Daughters in Saint Albans.
Betty was born on Oct. 1, 1921, to the late Harold and Gertrude (Bashaw) Wiley of Saint Albans.
Betty married the love of her life Bradley S. Hart on Feb. 16, 1944, who predeceased her in 2000. Betty and Bradley lost their loving son, David Wiley Hart, in 2006 to his battle with cancer.
Betty attended schools in Saint Albans, as well as four years of summer sessions at the University of New Hampshire. She was the first librarian for the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library and remained there for 13 years. Continuing her interest, she became circulation librarian for Aldrich in Barre, librarian for the Aldrich Branch Library in East Barre, and coordinator of the first Vermont outreach program, which delivered books and other materials to shut-ins.
She was a member of the Puffer Methodist Church in Morrisville, as well as the Lamoille River Swingers Round and Square Dance Club. She was a proud member of the International Order of Kings Daughters & Sons Unions Circle from 1955 until its disbanding in 1990.
Betty leaves behind her sister, Virginia Wiley Bowles; her niece, Marsha Fortin Coon and husband, Dale, two nephews, Richard Wiley and wife, Jeanne, and John Fournier; as well as longtime friends, David and Kimberly Cookson.
In addition to her parents, husband, and son, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Wiley Fortin; her brother, J. Carlyle Wiley; her nieces, Bonnie Bowles Fournier and Jackie Fortin Beauregard; and her “adopted granddaughter, McKayla Cookson.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, at 11 a.m., followed by prayers of committal and interment at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Betty’s name may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, or to the United Community Church of Morrisville.
In Betty’s own words of wisdom at the time of her departure “Please, no tears, go dance, help someone, read a book, and smile!”
Heald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.
