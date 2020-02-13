Elizabeth Ann Reggio

Elizabeth Ann (McCarty) Reggio, 92, of Morrisville, a former resident of Wellesley, Mass., died Feb. 4, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville after a long illness.
She was born in Clinton, Mass., the fifth of eight children of Francis and Ruth (McLaughlin) McCarty, and grew up in Lancaster, Mass.
Elizabeth earned a bachelor’s degree from Regis College in 1949 and returned to Lancaster to teach at Lancaster High School. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Andre Nicholas Reggio, and they married July 4, 1953, in Lancaster.
After starting their family, they lived in Framingham, Mass., from 1956 to 1964. During this time, Elizabeth began a long association with Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Mass., teaching English at the former Dana Junior School and fifth grade at Tenacre Country Day School.
In the summer of 1964, she and Nic moved the family to Wellesley, where they lived for the next 50 years.
Elizabeth was the epitome of a lifelong learner. In the late 1960s, she went back to school at night to pursue a master’s degree in education with a concentration in audiology and speech pathology at Northeastern University. She was a practicing audiologist at the Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary and a private practice in Boston. Being a teacher at heart, however, she returned to the classrooms of Dana Hall in the mid-1970s. Elizabeth received immeasurable joy from challenging and watching the growth and success of her students, both in and out of the classroom. Many students stayed in touch with her over the years.
She loved to travel and experience new cultures. She was fortunate to receive a sabbatical late in her career to study in Salamanca, Spain. She made numerous journeys to foreign lands to visit with former students and their families. She was the picture of grace and excellence in all of her endeavors. She played piano most of her life and it gave her great joy well into the last stages of her illness.
Even in her declining state, one caregiver commented, “Your mom must have been a kind and loving soul. When they reach this point in their illness, their true essence is still present, and this is what we see in her.”
Her family was central to her life. Elizabeth was the mother of Ellena and husband Dan of Durango, Colo., Jenny and husband Rick of Noank, Conn., Nick and wife Jane of Millville, Mass., Becca of Morrisville, and Chris and wife Marie of Millis, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Nic, her beloved husband of 62 years, died earlier, as did her siblings, Francis, Barbara, Ruth, Everett, Patricia, William and Robert. Survivors include her foster brothers, Robert Smith and Arthur Thibeault; sisters-in-law, Norma McCarty, Joyce McCarty and Claire Marno; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her family thanks the staff at The Manor in Morrisville and Whitney Place in Natick, Mass., for their love and care of their mom.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or the scholarship fund at Dana Hall School, in care of the Advancement Office, P.O. Box 9010, Wellesley, MA 02484-9010.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.