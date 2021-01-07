Eleanor (Ellie) S. Mercia, 92, of Morrisville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in her home with love and family surrounding her.
Ellie was born in Morrisville to her parents, Clarence and Lena Stowell, on March 20, 1928. Years later she would marry the most amazing man and her soulmate, Norris (Nob) Mercia on Nov. 2, 1947. While embarking on their life’s journey they had three amazing children, Chris, Cindy and Craig.
They lived many years in Elmore where Ellie was a full-time mother and part-time accountant for Nob’s Insurance Company. They built a great reputation in the tight-knit community of Elmore, acquiring many lifetime friends along the way. Over their five decades of marriage, Ellie and Nob would enjoy traveling, hosting parties, golfing, dancing, snowmobiling and boating while never taking life too seriously or for granted.
Ellie’s laugh was contagious, her smile would melt your heart and she had a personality like no other. She donated her time painting nails at the senior center, folding clothes at Second Chance and working at the Copley Hospital gift shop just to be around friends and make others happy.
There will certainly be a void in our family with Ellie gone but she will certainly never be forgotten. She lived life to the fullest.
A graveside service will be held later in the spring, offering family and friends an opportunity to reflect on this amazing woman’s life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
