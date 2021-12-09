Eldora “Docky” Pecor, 82, of Morristown, died at home with family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. She was born on Dec. 24, 1938, in Johnson, the daughter of Homer Manning and Hortense Mason Manning.
She married Gordon Pecor on July 13, 1968, in Richford. He predeceased her on July 23, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Gordon Pecor II (Joanie) of Oklahoma; Kevin Pecor and partner, Amanda from New Hampshire, and daughter, Lisa Tanner of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Carol, Sarah, Austin, Avery, Brittany, Dustin, Skylar, Shyanne, Jordan, Kayla, Jonathan Desirea; niece, Debbie Poulin; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Gordon, she was predeceased by two sons, Homer Pecor and Floyd Pecor; siblings, Lillian West, Kathleen Manning, Arlene Manning, Harland Manning, Royal “Dean” Manning, Philip (Joe) Manning, Frankie Manning, Francis Manning and Eva Mayhew; and infant granddaughter, Lisa-Beth Pecor.
Eldora enjoyed lawn sales and flea markets. She also loved to bake and was well known for her amazing doughnuts. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts for her loved ones.
A visitation for Eldora will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., in Morrisville. A graveside service will be held in the Elmore Cemetery in the spring and will be announced.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.