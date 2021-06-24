Eldon Everett Towle, 84, of Morrisville, and McAlpin, Fla., died on the morning of Friday, June 18, 2021, in Florida. He was born in Lancaster, N.H., but spent most of his life in Lamoille County.
For the past 13 years, he has wintered in McAlpin near his daughters, while summering in Vermont with his sons.
Eldon was predeceased by his parents, Everett George and Ramona Chamberlain Towle; by his wife of 53 years, his beloved Joyce Magoon Towle; and by his son, Scott.
Blessed with a technical mind, he was a master plumber and master electrician by trade. After retiring, he enjoyed seeking out new adventures, traveling by train and motor home, sailing, swimming in Lake Elmore, spending time with his large family, golfing, putting together puzzles, and watching sports — either on TV or his grandkids’ live games.
His love of sweets and snacks was legendary. He could always be found with a stash of oatmeal cream pies, Reese’s peanut butter cups and root beer, and he was always up for dessert, whether it be red velvet cake or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. Thankfully, he and Joyce raised a family of accomplished cooks and bakers.
He leaves behind a loud and rambunctious (especially when they are together) family. His sons still reside in Vermont, Brian (Carol) Towle of Waterville, and Chris (Melissa) Towle of Colchester. He is also survived by his daughters, Pam (Tim) Carver of McAlpin, Fla., Lynn (Doug) Mabey of Live Oak, Fla., and Robin (Bob) Copeland of Lenoir, N.C.; two brothers, Wayne (Doris) Towle of Lititz, Pa., and Howard (Elaine) Towle of Hermon, Maine; one sister, Esther (Dennis) Bruckel of Kissimmee, Fla., as well as sisters-in-law, Arlene Preston and Linda Magoon of Morrisville, and Barbara Shonio of Stowe; “adopted” sister, Pearl (Donald) Whittemore of Aurora, Ill.; all of their families; and a great many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eldon was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather to many blessed people. He attended sports games, told stories, hummed hymns, gave advice and lived life as an example to those he loved.
His grandchildren are Bradley (Danielle) Towle, Matthew (Kristen) Carver, Meagan Towle, Luke (Lindsay) Copeland, Ross (Amanda) Copeland, Michelle (Jonathan) Stiles, Ben Towle, Christine (Ryan) Vervisch, Amanda (Zachary) Miller, Jesse (Smita) Carver, Bailey Towle, Sarah Carver, Bethany Mabey, Bodey Towle, Braeden Towle and Alex Mabey. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren with whom he enjoyed spending time, Liam, Gavin, Adley, Elovie, Miles, Will, Luke, Harper, Hezekiah, Holden, Hazel, Jack, Lynlee and Kailey.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson. Visitation for family will be from 4 to 5 p.m., while friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service for Eldon will be held at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with Rev. Allen Lamos and Rev. Tim Carver officiating. The interment will follow in the Wheeler Cemetery in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, PO Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661. (lacnvt.org)
