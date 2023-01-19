Elaine Tenney

Elaine Marie Tenney, 95, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Forest Hill Residential Care in Hyde Park.
Elaine was born on May 11, 1927, in St. Albans, the daughter of Homer Kennett and Evelina (Grassette).
On Nov. 6, 1945, she married Gordon Tenney in Morrisville.
Elaine worked in carpentry most of her working life, and enjoyed fishing, music and dancing. Gordon and Elaine liked to travel, including a trip driving to Alaska. She loved to play cards, especially when she won.
In her later years of life, Elaine enjoyed going for rides and out to eat with her children.
She is survived by her children, Carroll (Joyce) Tenney of Morrisville, Patricia (Phil Ryder) Harvey of Hyde Park and Dale Tenney of New York; her grandchildren, Tracey (Ray) Burns, Tori (Chris) Lang, Karen (Bryan) Nowowieski and Scott (Robin) Harvey; and several great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Homer and Evelina (Grassette) Kennett; her husband, Gordon Tenney; and her 13 brothers and sisters.
A private burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville in the spring.
For online condolences, please visit minorfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.