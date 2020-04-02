Elaine Horner died peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville. She was listening to country music, with her two daughters by her side.
Elaine died after a long struggle from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Albany, Vt., in 1937, in Albany, daughter of Dale B. and Mary L. (Mason) Marsh. She lived in Albany most of her life.
In 1954, she married Clayton Burbank; they divorced after 11 years and Elaine and her two daughters moved to Vergennes to live with her family for the next two years.
She later married Marcel Horner. Marcel died in 2003, after 36 years of marriage.
Elaine was employed at the Parent Child Center, Ethan Allen Inc. and Simmonds Precision, and retired after 20 years as an inspector at Bogner of America. In retirement, she worked part-time as a caregiver.
Elaine loved family and friends and was loved in return. She was a kind woman with an amazing sense of humor, and a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She cooked many delicious Sunday Dinners for her family, and her front porch was a favorite place for summer visits with guests and family.
She enjoyed travel, new places, and ocean beaches. She took yearly trips to Wells Beach in Maine, spent several winters in Fort Myers, Fla., took trips to San Jose, Calif., and took an unforgettable journey to London.
Elaine was very talented in many areas — artist, poet, seamstress, reader, knitter, cook (macaroni and home-canned tomatoes, for instance) and baker. In her younger days, Elaine enjoyed deer hunting with family and friends.
Elaine enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens and was a champion pickle maker. She would have a crock of pickles on her kitchen counter in the fall that her grandchildren could not wait to sample — they would reach in so far, all you could see were the soles of their feet. Elaine loved popcorn and ice cream and was known to drink wine occasionally, especially if it came from a box.
Elaine was an involved member of Albany Methodist Church and a volunteer at Albany Community School. She loved Halloween, dressed up to greet trick-or-treaters, made her own costumes and won first place in many Halloween contests. She loved the yearly Halloween contests at Bogner.
Survivors include her daughters, Joanne (Rudy) Chase and Lauren (Carl) Michaud; her son, Paige Horner (Ellen); her grandchildren, Karen Mason (Lorraine Round), Valerie Mason (Albert Demag), Nicholas (Elizabeth) Chase, Troy Michaud and Benjamin Michaud, Paige-Desmah (Issac) and Ayla-Kaid Horner; her great-granddaughters, Olivia and Averie Demag and Mildred Michaud; a brother, Stewart (Patti) Marsh; a sister, Joan Marsh-Reed (Walter); and several nieces, nephews, special friends and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, Craftsbury Common, is assisting the family. To send online condolences: curtis-britch.com.