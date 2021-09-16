Elaine Alexander, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her home in Hyde Park. She was born on April 19, 1940.
Elaine cherished each day she spent with her partner of 55 years, her five children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Elaine was predeceased by a son and grandson.
The family wishes to thank Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for their loving care for Elaine and the support they gave to our family.
The des Groseilliers Funeral is in care of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
