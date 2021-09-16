Edwin R. Williams, 83, of Lumberton, N.C., died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.
He was born in Wolcott on March 23, 1938, son of Hollis Sr. and Bernice (Houghton) Williams.
After graduating from Hardwick Academy in 1956 he joined the military and served over 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie; son Tony; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth.
He was predeceased by his parents, and three siblings, Hollis Jr., Harold Williams and Sandra Farr.
