Edwin “Ted” Beery Jr., 76, of Craftsbury, died peacefully sitting by the fire at home on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 27, 1945, to Evelyn Onken Beery and Lt. Col. Edwin Beery MD.
Ted attended Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn through the fourth grade. He then attended Polytechnic Preparatory Country Day School where he played football and lacrosse until graduating in 1963. He received his undergraduate degree from Wofford College in South Carolina in 1967.
Ted always desired to live somewhere with snow. He enjoyed watching the snow fall in the lights outside his window in Brooklyn. As fate would have it, he passed by a window with a poster advertising jobs in Vermont. His life’s journey led him to being a social worker in Morrisville for his entire career.
He first worked for the state doing child abuse investigations and later at the Lamoille Family Center working with youths who had been in the foster care system. Ted was also a board member of Laraway Youth and Family Services and later president of the board. Ted acted as supervisor to several Lamoille Family Center staff and developed close relationships with everyone he met.
Ted shared many laughs and understanding and helped to problem solve with many. Ted’s motto was, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.”
He enjoyed learning from Vermonters and living a life as a “Vermonter.” The stories are many. He liked to sharpen knives for friends, drop by for a visit, listen to music and above all lift weights. His strength helped so many people, including stopping and helping people who had gone off the road. His passion and study of weightlifting were shared with all those who listened. His robust laughter will never be forgotten or the many quick-witted puns.
Ted married Kathy McArdle, a longtime employee at the Lamoille Family Center, and was a wonderful father to Ben and Brittany.
Ted was predeceased by his parents.
Ted is survived by his wife, Kathy McArdle Beery; daughter, Brittany Pecoriello and her husband, Anthony, and two grandchildren, John and Nicholas of Fallston, Md.; and son, Benjamin Moffatt and his wife, Danielle, and grandchildren, Gracelyn and Connor of Williamstown. Among Ted’s extensive family who survive him are his brother, Bill and his wife, Ellen, and Bill’s three sons, Will, Matt and Jon, and daughter, Brie; sister, Lillian Willis and husband, David Willis Sr, and three sons, David, Will and Sam; along with grandnephews, grandnieces and several cousins.
A celebration of Ted’s life will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Brassknocker Farm on the East Craftsbury Road in East Craftsbury at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lamoille Family Center of Morrisville.
