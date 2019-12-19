Edwin G. Sevene

Edwin George Sevene, 58, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in Woodbury.
Ed was born in Morrisville Dec. 13, 1960, son of Francis Clyde Sevene and Pearl Irene Emerson.
He was self-employed for many years as a flooring installer, and enjoyed antiquing, restoring furniture, four-wheeling, camping and cooking. He loved nothing more than entertaining and spending time with family, friends and his beloved dog Lily.
Survivors include his son, Chad Michael Sevene of Plainfield, Vt.; his daughter, Elizabeth Audrey Pelloni of East Calais, Vt.; 11 siblings, Eugene Sevene, Gordon Sevene, Francis Sevene, Melvina Spence, Theodore Sevene, Tammy Sevene, Charlene Stone, Shailer Morrissey, Terry Sevene, Sharyon Sevene and Elouise Martin; his grandchildren, Kaylee Sevene of Woodbury and Sophia and Anna Pelloni of East Calais; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His father and mother died earlier, as did his sister Stepheny Deyo.
A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
Des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick is in charge of arrangements. Messages for the family may be left at dgfunerals.com.