Edward Wisell, 83, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Manor Nursing Home in Morristown following a short illness.
Edward was born on July 30, 1938, in Morrisville, the son of Webster Wisell and Ruth (Stygles) Wisell.
He graduated from Red Bank High School in New Jersey in 1956 after which he joined the U.S. Air Force.
During his first year at Johnson State College, he met a lovely young education major Gloria Parizo. The two married on June 11, 1962. Ed and Gloria built their own home together in Johnson where they have lived for nearly 60 years.
Ed began working at the Talc Mill in Johnson as a general laborer and ended his career as supervisor of the plant in 1993. He and Gloria owned Johnson’s first video store, the Entertainer, before officially retiring in 2004.
After taking up golf in his retirement he enjoyed weekly rounds with special golfing buddies Ron and Alton. He was especially proud of his two aces on the third hole at the Bakersfield Country Club.
He sincerely enjoyed walking around the town of Johnson, visiting with locals and noting the ever-changing seasons. Ed spent his free time watching the Red Sox win and lose, gardening and attending family get-togethers.
He loved to put on grand Christmas celebrations with mountains of presents and a huge feast. Ed was fortunate to have his children and grandchildren living close by, all of whom were able to visit him during his final hours.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Gloria, his spouse of 60 years; his daughters, Gretchen Irwin and her husband, Jarrod, of Johnson, and Courtney Kittell and her husband, Andrew of Milton; his grandchildren, Sloane Prescott and her husband, Tyler, Lilly-Anne Connolly and her husband, Maxxwell, and Seth Irwin and his fiancé, Faith Fair; two great-grandchildren, Cecelia and Nora Prescott; and his extended family of nephews, David, Bruce, Jan and Kevin, and special niece, Kelly, all of New Jersey.
He was predeceased by his father, Webster Wisell; mother, Ruth Wisell; and sister, Patricia Williams.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (pva.org) in Ed’s memory.
Minor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences are welcome at minorfh.com.
