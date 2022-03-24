Edward Paul Frey, 94, formerly of New York City and Westhampton Beach, N.Y., died peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Morristown.
Edward was born on Sept. 19, 1927, to Albert and Genevieve (Tierney) Frey. He grew up in New York City, attending McBurney School, Columbia University and Columbia Law School. After serving in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II, he returned to New York where he worked as counsel for General Motors and as production director of Monsanto Company’s textiles division.
He would later move into private practice, opening his own firm with colleague Erwin (Ed) Corwin before working with other firms including Speno, Goldberg, Steingart & Penn, P.C.
Edward loved Johnny Walker Red Label — on the rocks, of course, preferably with “a pawful of peanuts” — the Yankees and the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle. A natural storyteller, he would regale people with tales of his younger years and always looked for a way to make people laugh.
Particularly entertaining anecdotes included how he caught Mrs. Jaws, a large bull shark that was proudly displayed over the TV for many years, and how he was temporarily banned from the 21 Club, one of his favorite haunts.
Edward was especially proud of his work in the community and hoped he made a positive impact through his involvement with the Stowe Recreation Commission, Stowe Development Review Board and Vermont Democrats.
Edward is survived by his wife, Evelyn Wermer Frey of South Burlington; his daughter, Deirdre (Didi) and husband, Richard Terry of Mashpee, Mass.; his son, Edward (Ned) and wife, Laura of Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, Canada; his daughter, Genevieve and husband, Conor Tannam of London, United Kingdom; and grandchildren, Shannon and Coby Frey and Julien Terry.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Stowe Community Fund in honor of Edward’s life and work. To donate, please visit the GoFundMe page or make checks payable to Friends of Stowe Vibrancy, with “Stowe Community Fund” written in the memo line, sent to Stowe Vibrancy, P.O. Box 482, Stowe VT 05672.
