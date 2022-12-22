Edward L. Murphy Jr., 88, of Cambridge, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Dover, N.H., to Edward L. Murphy Sr. and Evelyn (Boothroyd) Murphy.
He graduated from Maynard High School in Maynard, Mass., in 1952. On Aug. 17, 1952, Ed married Patricia May Frizzle.
Ed worked for IBM while they lived in Massachusetts, New York and Vermont and raised six children, Michael, Steve, Jeanette, Edward, Richard and John. Ed retired from IBM in Essex Junction.
Ed was a previous member of the American Legion in Jeffersonville. Ed was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting with friends and especially his sons.
One of Ed’s favorite places to visit was York Beach, Maine. He continued a tradition that started with his parents of family vacations at York Beach. The tradition continues to this day with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After Pat died, Ed enjoyed going dancing, visiting friends and going to yard and estate sales with Connie Edwards. Ed and Connie bought items, fixed them up and resold them. Ed and Connie also enjoyed taking trips to Florida to visit family.
Ed especially enjoyed when his family would come to visit, whether it was his granddaughter and daughters from Michigan, his daughter who was the only child still living in Vermont, or his sons when they would drive their RVs up and park them in his yard. Ed also enjoyed long phone calls with all his children and grandchildren.
Ed was a kind man who enjoyed talking with people wherever he was. He would strike up a conversation with a stranger and tell a neighbor to be careful walking on the road as the cars drove fast.
Ed is survived by his four sons and one daughter, Mike and wife, Clara of New Port Richey, Fla., Steve and wife, Chris of Homosassa Springs, Fla., Edward and wife, Kim of Sterling, Va., Rick of Naples, Fla., and Jeanette and husband, Jeff Fisher of Morrisville. He is also survived by his brother, Tom and wife, Phyllis of Rochester, N.H.; a sister, Claire Morgan of Brooksville, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his companion, Connie Edwards of Johnson.
He was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Patricia (Frizzle) Murphy; his son, John of Bakersfield; and brother-in-law, Chester Morgan of Spring Hill, Fla.
There will be a private family ceremony at a later date.
Ed’s family is very appreciative of the care and support he received from Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661. Please consider making a donation in his name to this organization.
Please share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.