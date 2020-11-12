Edna M. Clark, 74, of Barton, and formerly of Hardwick, died Nov. 3, 2020, at the North Country Regional Hospital in Newport City.
She was born Feb. 18, 1946, in Sheffield, the daughter of the late Cyril and Lena (Bennett) Conley.
She attended Sheffield public schools.
Edna was employed as an aide at the Greensboro Nursing Home for many years. Later she worked for the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed country music, dancing, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her longtime companion, Rodney Cole of Barton; five children, Robert Clark of Mississippi, Bernard Dopp of Barton, Brian Dopp of Florida, Tina Dailey (Reg) of Barton, and Rossie Molleur of Hardwick; a sister, Mary Bartlett and her husband, Bill, of Hardwick; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edna was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Clark Sr.; a son, Jerry “JC” Clark Jr.; and her siblings, Alice, Gloria, Bertha Allen, May Walker, Jessie Conley, Norman Conley, George Conley, Hyrman Conley, and Symon Conley.
Private services will be at the convenience of her family. Burial will be at a later date in the family lot in the William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
