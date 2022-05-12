A celebration of life for Edna May Charlton, Hyde Park, who died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home in Greensboro, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Sterling View Community Center in Hyde Park.
