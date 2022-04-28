Edna M. Charlton, 93, of Hyde Park, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home, where she received excellent care.
She was born, June 22, 1928, in Whitman, Mass., the daughter of the late Lester W. and Laura (Perkins) Taylor. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Harold Douglas.
She enjoyed trips to the beach with her daughters, swimming in her daughter’s pool and spending time with friends at Johnson senior dinners. After retirement she and her husband moved to Maine, where they both enjoyed hiking and canoeing.
Edna is survived by her children, Debi LaRocque and her husband, Michael of Grand Isle, Robert Charlton and his wife, Carrie of Williston, Bonnie Nadeau and her husband, Adrian of Johnson, and Donna Gomez of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Ronilee, Heather and Jason Gomez, all of Virginia Beach, Va., and Adam and Jessie Charlton of Williston; step-grandchildren, Nichole Walton of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Alicia Nadeau of Cambridge; great grandchildren, Oliver, Nolan and Cadence Charlton of Williston, and Rylan Gomez of Virginia Beach, Va.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 1993; a son, David in 1986; a sister, Alice Riddell; and a brother, Malcolm Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held at the Sterling View Community Center in Hyde Park with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro VT 05841.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
