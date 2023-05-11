Edna L. Limlaw

Edna Louise Limlaw, 71 of Eden, died peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Waterville to Norman Lee and Ruth Edna (Farrand) Miller.
Edna worked at the Sewing Factory, Vermont Studio Center and Price Chopper for several years before becoming a housewife in later years.
Edna leaves behind her loving husband, Wesley Limlaw Sr., and their dog Ellie; three children, Angel Whittemore and her late husband, Peter of Eden, Wesley Limlaw IV and wife, Freda of Eden, and Travis Limlaw with his dog, Toby of Eden; five stepchildren, Wesley Limlaw Jr. and his wife, Christina of Craftsbury, Lori Douglass and partner, Eddie of Hyde Park, Wayne Limlaw and partner, Rae of Morrisville, Dean Limlaw and his wife, Rose of Newport, and Donna Wojtyna and her husband, Wayne of East Montpelier; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She loved them all.
She is also survived by three sisters, Norma Douglass of North Troy, Debbie Sanville of West Burke, Donna Jarvis of Bennington; and brother-in-law, Bobby Limlaw and his wife, Diane of Johnson.
Edna was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Ruth Miller; five brothers, Forest, Wayland, Preston (Buster), Ronald and Randy Miller; sister, Linda Sylvester; and two daughters, Ann Manosh and Jennifer Alquist.
Arrangements for celebration of life will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.