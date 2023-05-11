Edna L. Limlaw

Edna Louise Limlaw, 71 of Eden, died peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Waterville to Norman Lee and Ruth Edna (Farrand) Miller.

Edna worked at the Sewing Factory, Vermont Studio Center and Price Chopper for several years before becoming a housewife in later years.

