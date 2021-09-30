Edith R. ‘Bobbe’ Gilcris

Edith Roberta “Bobbe” Gilcris, 85, of Hardwick, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville following a courageous battle with COVID.
She was born September 28, 1935, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Robert J. and Christina (Gallow) Michaud. She graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1953. She later continued her education at Community College of Vermont in the 1970s.
Bobbe entered the U.S. Army. She proudly served her country from 1953 until she was honorably discharged in 1955.
In her earlier years, she was employed by the state of Arizona, Alcohol Rehabilitation Division. In Vermont she worked for Washington County mental health, Washington “Crash” and Caspian Arms as a machinist. She later worked part-time for Camp Wapanacki in Hardwick. Bobbe retired in the mid 1980s.
On Aug. 1, 1981, she married the love of her life, Erwin William Gilcris, in Hardwick. Together they blended their two families and lived very happily in their Hardwick country home for more than 40 years.
She was secretary/treasurer and dispatcher for the Hardwick Fire Department for more than 10 years, as well as a member of the Hardwick Fire Department Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband, Erwin of Hardwick; five children, Scott Landry of Graniteville, George Landry of Colchester, Brett Landry of Hardwick, Lynn Rollins of Williamstown, and Faith Landry of Burlington; two stepdaughters, Louise Barnes of Hardwick and Linda Gilcris of Craftsbury; a brother, Robert “Jeff” Coates of West Woodbury; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bobbe was predeceased by a son, Robb Landry; and a stepson, Erwin James Gilcris.
All services will be held later with a date, time and location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
