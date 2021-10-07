Graveside services for Edith Roberta “Bobbe” Gilcris, who died Sept. 25, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick with military honors.
Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli of the United Church of Hardwick will officiate.
Bobbe’s family has requested that everyone attending wear a mask and maintain COVID distancing.
Arrangements are in the care Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
