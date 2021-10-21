Edith Bronner, 97, of Morristown, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at The Manor in Morrisville. She was born May 7, 1924, the daughter of Percival Webster and Caroline Schovenac Webster in Norwalk, Conn., where she spent the early part of her life with her sister, Marion and their parents.
She graduated from Norwalk High School in June 1941 and lived with her parents until January 19, 1946, when she married Cleveland B. Bronner who had just graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy. They eloped with money provided by her father. Their first child, Beverly, was born in October of that year. When her husband completed his commitment to the Merchant Marines, he left the service, and they began their life together in Norwalk. They had three more children, Bruce (Oct. 18, 1950), William (Aug. 21, 1953) and Douglas (Aug. 23, 1956).
Edith and Bundy worked together and raised their children while building a construction business that began with small homes and grew to developing multi-home developments. Edith did the books, drafted plans and did payroll while Bundy ran the construction. Edith was a devoted mother, and she ran the home in addition to working in their business.
After Douglas graduated from high school, they retired from the construction business and moved from Norwalk to Vista, N.Y., just over the border from New Canaan, Conn., and lived in a home they built. They stayed in the area because of aging parents.
They then moved to Hardwick in the late 1970s where they spent many years as grandparents and gardeners. Tired of winter they started going to Florida for the winter in the mid 1980s and continued to do that until March 18, 2010, when Bundy died.
During that time Edith’s health had gone downhill with macular degeneration and dementia. She was unable to care for herself so her family moved Edith back to Vermont in 2010 to a condominium in Morrisville, close to family with Bill and Doug living there and a place where they could manage her care.
She needed to be moved to full-time care in 2019 and lived at The Manor in Morrisville until her passing. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and has been greatly missed by her family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We are grateful for all her caregivers over the last decade of her life: Ruth, Pat and all the others, along with the staff at The Manor.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road, Barre VT 05641.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.