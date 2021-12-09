Edith Bennett Lanphear, 97, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at The Manor in Morrisville.
Edith was born on Aug. 2, 1924, in Waterville, to William and Iva (Barsha) Bennett. She married Ernest Lanphear on Aug. 18, 1946, and together they raised four children, Judith (David) Cushing, Brenda (Joe) Davis, Marlene (Albert Jr.) Tobin and Michael (Nita) Lanphear.
Edith was also a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Edith worked for many years at Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville until her retirement. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, reading, going for rides and family gatherings.
Edith was predeceased by her husband, Ernest, on Nov. 20, 1986; her daughter, Judith on Oct. 5, 2006; as well as her three brothers, William Bennett Jr., Bert Bennett and Howard Bennett.
Per Edith’s wishes, there will be no services. Her burial will take place next spring at the Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville.
Edith’s family wishes to thank all the staff at The Manor for the excellent care she received these last few years of her life.
In honor of Edith, consider donating to North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Rd., Morrisville VT 05661, as she loved all animals and always had one or more by her side.
We want to thank A.W Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax for taking care of everything for us. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
