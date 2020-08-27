Earle A. Demar, Sr.

Earle Arthur Demar, Sr., 74, of Orlando, Fla., died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born in Morrisville on Jan. 30, 1946.
He is preceded in death by his son, Earle A. Demar, Jr.; his parents, Arthur Demar and Leona (née Woolcutt) Demar; and his granddaughter, Ashley Demar.
Earle is survived by his wife, Linda (née Camley) Demar; his daughter Robin A. English and son-in-law Marcus Culver; his grandchildren, Jonathon English and Jeffrey English; his great-granddaughters, Emma Leigh and Lily Rose Rae; and his brothers, Roger and Wayne Demar.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., with a funeral service lead by David Bennett to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with Army honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.