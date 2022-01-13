Earl W. Coolbeth

Earl Warren Coolbeth, 88, a lifelong Hardwick resident, died peacefully, on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Hardwick, the son of the late Sherman and Margaret (Chaffee) Coolbeth. He attended Hardwick Academy and St. Johnsbury Trade School.
Earl entered the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 20, 1953, in Manchester, N.H. He served his country at Greenville Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 19, 1957. He continued his service in the Army National Guard of Vermont, and was honorably discharged on April 7, 1966, in Morrisville.
On May 6, 1955, he married Barbara Lucille Mundle in Hannibal, Mo. They started their married life in Greenville, Miss. They moved to Hardwick in 1957, where they lived and raised their six children.
Earl was a talented sandblaster in the granite industry at the Peerless Granite Company in Barre, where he was co-owner of Town and Country Memorials. He was well known for his beautiful roses. When he retired in 1994, he started his own business, Buffalo Mountain Monuments, and worked lettering, cleaning and selling monuments throughout New England.
Earl was a member of the Caspian Lake Lodge #87 F&AM and the American Legion Post #7, both in Hardwick. He was an honorary member of the Hardwick Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at East Long Pond in Woodbury, playing cards and golfing.
He will be remembered as a very devoted family man. Earl especially loved family gatherings and spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara; six children, Richard Coolbeth and partner, Brenda Bonner of Hardwick, Vanessa and Jim Davison of Hardwick, Bonnie and Jerry Pittman of Marion, Pa., David and Amy Coolbeth of Wolcott, Sherman and Terry Coolbeth of Hardwick, Warren and Laurie Coolbeth of Cabot; a sister, Beverly Barnes of Chambersburg, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by two sisters, Janice Finn and Betty Smith.
To honor his request, all services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
