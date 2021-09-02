Earl M. Bruder Sr.

Earl Maynard Bruder Sr., 77, of Hardwick died peacefully, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at The Manor in Morrisville.
He was born, June 23, 1944, in Keene, N.H., the son of the late Alexander Bruder and Edwina (Clow) Bragg. He attended Keene public schools.
Earl entered the U.S. Navy on Nov. 30, 1961. He served his country in the Great Lakes in Illinois and was honorably discharged.
He first worked for Abbott Industries in Keene. He later was a sandblaster for Kingsbury Machine Tools, a truck driver for Keene Industrial Paper Co., and in 1982 he relocated to Northern Vermont where he was employed by Hearthstone Stove’s in Morrisville. He retired in 1987.
He was first married to Joyce Rockwell. He later married Jeannette Irene West at Hunger Mountain Church in Waterbury on Nov. 17, 2007.
Earl was a member of the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick. He enjoyed junking and fishing.
Survivors include his stepmother, Evelyn Bruder of Keene; his wife, Jeannette of Hardwick; his children, Edwina (Bruder) Betts and husband, Joseph Betts, of Morrisville, Earl M. Bruder Jr. and wife, Kimberly (Campbell) Bruder, of Hyde Park, Michelle (Bruder) Hay and husband, Ray, of East Hardwick; a foster son, Edwin Reed Sr. of Greensboro Bend; brothers, Timothy of Masa, Ariz., Darold Bragg of New York, Brian Bruder of New Hampshire; a sister, Victoria Tray of Winchester, N.H.; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, one stepson, one step-grandchild, one step-great-grandchild and one on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Bragg and Michael Bragg.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Earl M. Bruder Jr. and Kim Bruder, at 2680 Garfield Road, Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 280, Williston VT 05495.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick is assisting family with arrangements.
