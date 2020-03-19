Earl L. Swanson

Earl L. “Jun” Swanson Jr., 87, of Eden died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover.
He was born in Quincy, Mass., May 25, 1932, son of Earl L. and Eva B. (Pierce) Swanson. He attended school in Sharon, Vt., before starting work at a young age on the family farm.
On Dec. 14, 1956, he married Patricia Tuller. They made their home in Tunbridge, where they raised their son, and later divorced.
Jun ran a gas station and garage in South Royalton for several years before he opened Jun’s Ski-Doo Sales & Service in Tunbridge. For 30 years, he owned and operated a small engine repair shop and sold Ski-Doo snowmobiles, lawnmowers and chain saws, etc.
For the last 20 years, Jun had lived Eden. He was a founding member of the Tri-Town Trail Travelers Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed deer hunting, snowmobiling and annual Christmas parties with his customers and friends at his shop in Tunbridge.
In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing cars at Milton Dragway as well as other dragways in the Northeast. He also enjoyed participating in his son’s snowmobile drag and oval racing career.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Barbara Waters of Derby; his son, Larry Swanson and his wife, Laurie (Graves), of Sharon; a daughter, Judith Grantham and her husband, Sonny, of Cabool, Mo.; his grandchildren, Megan Swanson Ives and her husband Cody, Derek Swanson, Kelly Hicks, James Dillon and Megan Cole; and three great-grandchildren, Cooper Swanson, Caysen Ives and Remiana Ives.
His parents and a sister, Evelyn Krivak, died earlier.
There are no public calling hours. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations in Jun’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online or mailed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.
A private message of sympathy for the family can be posted at boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea is in charge of arrangements.