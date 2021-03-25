Dylan Page Maxfield, 30, of North Augusta, S.C., lost his long hard-fought battle with depression, Wednesday, March 17. He was born May 3, 1990, in Burlington, the son of Bruce R. Maxfield and Sandra D. Fisher, both of Johnson. He was the proud companion of his four-legged best buddy, Thor, and beloved by friends and family.
Two words that are recurring in commentary about Dylan are genuine and authentic. No matter who you were or what your role in his life was, you would get the same version of him. Dylan was a gifted and talented musician who had been drumming since the age of 2, and in his later years became a self-taught guitarist. He lived in Vermont his first five years, then between South and North Carolina.
He attended Franklin High School in North Carolina, where his passion for music grew and flourished and overflowed to playing with local bands — the French Broads, for one — in community musicals and various churches. Music was his greatest passion.
He had many passions and talents that he put to use endlessly for the greater good, all of which came back to him as love, respect and a long list of forever friends. He spent countless hours lending an ear or shoulder to friends, strangers and family just to keep someone — anyone — from going down the path he was on, fighting many silent battles along the way.
He was dedicated to helping others, whether it was mental health issues, addictions or suicide prevention. One of his greatest achievements was overcoming his own substance abuse and using that knowledge and courage to save others.
Dylan recently celebrated his second anniversary of employment with the Mistras Group in Georgia as an NDE technician, a job he loved and where he again grew his circle of friends and fellow beard aficionados. The best part was that he got to work alongside his very best friend, his brother Brett.
He is survived by his parents, Bruce (Carol) Maxfield and Sandra Fisher; his brothers, Kevin (Kelly) Maxfield, and Brett (Nina) Maxfield; his sister, Sarah Berry; and stepsister; Susie Sweet; 12 nieces and nephews who he loved fiercely, Michael, Jonathan, Emma, Hannah, Emma, Wyatt, Ethan, Sylvia, Nolan, Norielle, Lily and Gavin; his paternal grandmother, June Dodge; his step-grandmother, Diana Maxfield; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dylan was predeceased by his stepdad, Menford “Bo” Simpson, his Grampa Clark Dodge, and his maternal grandmother, Juanita Fisher.
He was blessed to have the love of innumerable friends, as well as family that was not bound by blood or marriage; there are too many to list, but notably, Amy Leonhardt and Susan and Mike Williams, each of whom was loved like an extension of his family, and Amanda Hughes and her daughter Persephone, both of whom he loved immensely.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page under Dylan’s journey to raise money to fund scholarships for those pursuing music, and for other causes meaningful to him gofund.me/bda2e3d4.
His memorial service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel. Visit rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
