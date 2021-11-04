Duwella Ann Stewart died recently in Morrisville. She was born in 1934 in Morrisville, the daughter of Kenneth Duffy Brown and Glee Hazel Muzzey.
Duwella worked at the Union Bank for over 50 years. After retiring she continued to work there part-time. During her time at the bank, she volunteered for organizations such as United Way and LACiNg Up for Cancer. She prided herself in helping organize the Union Bank’s annual calendar by collecting old photos from locals around Vermont.
Duwella belonged to the Puffer United Methodist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star, as well as a longtime active member of VFW Post 7779 in Hyde Park. She helped in the kitchen during many events at the VFW such as dances and bingo.
She loved quilting and doing anything crafty in her free time. Over the years she donated between 16 to 20 quilts per years to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, as well as helping put together numerous pairs of mittens to donate to local schools. She enjoyed volunteering at The Manor, which she did for over 20 years, hosting bingo and visiting with all the residents.
She was an amazing cook and baker. She loved canning pickles, trying out new recipes and baking goodies for her family and friends whenever she got the chance.
Duwella is survived by her children, Edward Stewart and wife, Judy, Nancy Stewart and partner, Richard Fitzgerald, and Steven Stewart and partner, Heather Mannings; grandchildren, Katie Fitzgerald and partner, Andrew Bragg Sr., Rachel Stewart, and John Stewart; great-grandchild, Andrew Bragg Jr.; her brother, Merwin Brown; nieces and nephews, Diane Brown and her partner, Jim Farrington, David Brown and his wife, Robbie Brown, Kevin Brown and his wife, Catina Brown, Jeffery Brown and Jennifer Brown; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Russell Brown and Kenneth Brown; and a great-grandchild, Jaxson Bragg.
The family will be gathering for a private graveside service.
A celebration of Duwella’s life was held Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Hyde Park VFW Post #7779 at 3:45 p.m.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
