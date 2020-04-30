Durwood D. Preston, 68, died April 13, 2020, at his home in Belvidere Center.
He was born in St. Albans on April 21, 1951, and was adopted by Chester and Helen May Preston. Chet, a veteran of World War II, handed down an 1873 Silver Trade dollar to Durwood. This trade dollar had a precious history: protecting a soldier in World War I, then Chet in World War II, and then Durwood’s daughter, Lucinda, during her art tours throughout Europe.
Durwood owned and operated a blasting business and was a longtime truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and an ice-cold beer, riding his 1974 Harley and spending time with friends.
Durwood loved his friends and family and could always be counted on to be there for people. He enjoyed long chats, and hanging out at the garage with good friends.
His beloved daughter and only child, Lucinda Grace Mason, died in 2007. Durwood was very proud of her accomplishments in the art world and longed to be reunited with her. His parents, Chester and Helen Preston, also died earlier.
Survivors include his longtime friends, Alan Deuso and wife of Montgomery Center; cousins John and Lori, Sarah and Bradley Preston, all of Sunapee, N.H.; and the Rondini and McAllister families.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Belvidere Cemetery.
