Dr. William Stephen Ellis, 66, died suddenly at Copley Hospital on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Will was born on Sept. 27, 1956, in Washington, D.C.
He was the son of John Ogborn Ellis and Amanda Rogers Ellis. He grew up in Arlington, Va., with his three brothers, Casey, Courtney and Fred.
Will attended Washington University in St. Louis for his undergraduate studies and Medical College of Virginia for medical school. Following a residency with St. Louis University Hospitals, he joined the National Health Service Corps and served for the next three years in exchange for loan forgiveness, first in Saipan (a small island near Guam), then in Whitesburg, Ky.
Will practiced medicine in women’s health as an obstetrician and gynecologist for nearly 40 years, caring for families across the globe, from Hawaii to New Zealand and Haiti to Vermont. His ancestral roots in Barre, Cabot and Wolcott ultimately called him home, where he remained dedicated to serving women and families in his beloved Green Mountain State among the communities of Randolph, Weathersfield and Morrisville for the second half of his life.
His joyful and gentle nature will be remembered by his work family at Copley Hospital, whom he loved dearly. Will possessed a genuine passion and dedication to helping others and serving his community. He truly walked the walk.
Will was deeply connected to the natural world, which brought him an endless sense of wonder and joy. An ardent naturalist, he possessed encyclopedic knowledge of geology, ecology and plant biology, his undergraduate major. A longtime Eagle Scout, he loved being outside, and enjoyed hiking, kayaking, sand collecting and gardening.
He showed a healthy disregard for “no trespassing” signs when exploring, which he did at nearly every opportunity, be it historic forts, quarries, abandoned train lines or anything else that piqued his interest. He was a collector of rocks, wood, railroad equipment and anything he could fit in the back of his truck that he might need later. What he loved most of all, however, was sharing these joys with the people in his life.
He was a devoted husband, parent and mentor, deeply priding himself on his roles as a father and grandfather.
Will married and worked alongside Anne Stohrer, with whom he lovingly raised four children in Randolph, Amanda, Daniel, Andrew and Alex.
He later married Betsy Ellis and raised his two stepsons, Charlie and Peter, with empathy and unconditional love. His most recent role of Pop Pop to his two treasured grandchildren, Finlo and Francesca, brought him deep joy. He was warm, supportive and cherished, and his love shined through in his sense of humor and adventure. He will be forever remembered for his endless curiosity for the universe and his loving and caring heart that touched so many.
Will was predeceased by his two younger brothers, Courtney and Fred.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Betsy and two stepchildren, Charlie and Peter of Stowe; his other children and their significant others, Amanda Ellis and Lance Parke of Dixfield, Maine, Daniel Stich and Paola Lancheros of Terre Haute, Ind., Andrew and Katie Wylde of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Alex and Elizabeth Ellis of Somerville, Mass.; his brother Casey of Renton, Wash.; nieces and nephews, AJ, Mike, Nate, Sabra and Colin; and his two beloved grandchildren, Finlo Wylde and Ana Francesca Stich Lancheros.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at 1242 Brown Hill Road, Elmore, and all are welcome to attend.
Please bring a lawn chair. Recommended attire is tropical print shirts or flannel and plaid. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Women’s Center at Copley Hospital, Attn: Development Office.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.